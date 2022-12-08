Winton fete

Jeff Close; Winton Correspondent

The Christmas celebrations are in full swing In Winton, with the annual St Patrick’s fete being held last week.

Over 400 people attended the fete, with parish and school stalls set up alongside creative locals, other not-for-profit groups and businesses.

There were two jumping castles and the usual visit from Santa Claus for the kiddies, 30 ‘spins of the ham wheel’, produce ranging from fresh eggs to jams and preserves and cakes, plants and of course the bar, soft drink and bar-b-que to keep all busy.

Former Muttaburra singer Tane-Rua kept the night full of music.

His rendition of the classic Hey Good Lookin’ was a hit.

Just hours after his retirement as Winton Shire’s CEO, Rikki Bruhn and his wife Angela farewelled many of their Winton friends at the function.

Des Eveleigh from England was visiting his mates Andrew and Debbie Judd and was enamoured of the ‘night under the stars’.

Winton has a full month of Christmas functions ranging from 60s and better luncheons, staff and volunteers group breakups, late night shopping and the lighting of the Christmas Tree in Elderslie Street.