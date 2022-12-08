Our Lady's Catholic School

The weather was beautiful, the pool was crystal clear, and the students were full of cheer.

The annual Our Lady’s swimming carnival did not disappoint.

The day started with the lower-year athletes lighting up the pool.

The noodle races were very entertaining!

The 25m and 50m events were hotly contested with multiple records broken.

At the end of the day, there could only be one winning team and it was Thomson.

Congratulations to all age champions and to all students for showing great sportsmanship in the pool.

Our Ladys would like to thank all the parent volunteers for assisting on the day and our P&F committee for supplying lunch.