A golden cascade

Neil Fisher

It was once the most popular tree grown in gardens in Central Queensland but over the last couple of decades, the Poinciana popularity has waned.

But a drive around most Central Queensland towns over the next few weeks will reveal the spectacular cascading floral displays of the Poinciana tree.

While the most common flower colour of the Poinciana is red shades, my favourite is the yellow-flowering form.

Delonix regia var flavida or the Golden Cascade Poinciana as some nurseries have to market it.

This tree will still reward you with beautiful blooms but in gold if you have room for it in your garden and if you can find one at local nurseries.

The botanical name of Delonix comes from the Greek ‘Delos’, meaning ‘obvious’, and this tree will be very obvious when in full bloom!

A native of Madagascar, it is widely regarded throughout the world as one of the most spectacular flowering deciduous trees and has been grown in Central Queensland for many years.

When the Poinciana tree reaches maturity, it exhibits a beautiful umbrella shape, and when in leaf, can cast good shade.

The spectacular flowers will develop when the tree is almost leafless.

The yellow Poinciana will not grow to as high as its red flowering cousin—expect it to grow 7-8 metres high and almost as wide, though more likely to be smaller in most garden conditions.

After flowering, seed pods are borne in large numbers.

Most of these big, brown and woody pods will fall from the tree fairly soon after darkening.

Despite the beautiful flowers, attractive shape at maturity, and rapid growth, Poincianas do have some problems that are worth mentioning.

The drawbacks include a shallow root system which often allows large specimens to topple over, brittle branches which may break under their own weight and high susceptibility to termite, borer and fungal attacks.

A handy hint about the fallen seedpods, save them as they make an excellent BBQ fuel, burning with a hot, smokeless flame.

PAWPAWS

One question that always sparks debate amongst home gardeners is what Pawpaw or Carica papaya is best for home gardens.

That is growing which sexual varieties i.e. individual male and female plants, or growing bisexual varieties.

Personally, I have no preference and find that both varieties are suitable for home gardens.

The bisexual Pawpaw varieties, which have both male and female characteristics, are quite useful for small gardens.

The attraction of this plant is that one individual pawpaw will produce a Summer fruit supply, which is usually a narrow fruit on elongated stems.

With the sexual Pawpaw varieties, it may take till the first flowering before you can identify if you have a male or female pawpaw, so it is always recommended to plant several plants for this reason.

The best way to pick the difference between a male and female pawpaw is not by lifting the female’s skirt, but by looking at their flowers.

The male will have creamy-green flowers that hang in loose clusters, whereas the female’s flowers are much smaller and grow in neat, tight clusters.

The ratio of male to female trees required for pollination is one male tree to nine female trees, to give the best fruit production.

The fruit produced by a female tree that has been fertilised by a male is regarded as being the better-tasting fruit, and this is the characteristic, smooth-skin, large, rounded fruit that is more commonly seen in the shops.

A Handy Hint with your ripening fruit is the fruit tastes best when harvested just before it is fully ripe.

Then softened up the fruit indoors at room temperature.

The best-tasting Pawpaws I have ever tasted were grown in a garden in Longreach.

Pawpaws will tolerate an occasional light frost, but I would recommend planting them in a more protected position or making some form of frost protection to get the best out of your plant for summer fruiting.