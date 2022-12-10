Barcaldine Mayor’s Column

Sean Dillon; Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor

The Queensland State Government has recently released a consultation paper regarding a review of the Brands Act.

After a number of approaches from around the region, I sought a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture to seek clarity.

Minister Furner and his staff were more than happy to facilitate a briefing with their office and senior Biosecurity Officials, who were clear and concise in

their advice that the review was simply a process to modernise the Brand Act and the processes which govern internally the administration of the Brand Register.

A comprehensive review hasn’t been undertaken in over 40 years and the Act itself dates to 1915.

The compulsion to brand cattle has been removed to offer producers the choice, but there was clear advice that the option for branding will continue and neither the government nor the department has any intention of removing this.

There is clear evidence to support this as last week the Animal Care and Protection Bill was passed, which would have been a vehicle to co-enforce the

prevention of branding if that was the intent.

Modernising and digitalising the Brand Register is a good decision.

Of course, this comes at a cost and whilst in a perfect world all government services could be delivered free of charge, this simply doesn’t comprehend the cost of developing the new database capacity.

Branding is an important tool in preventing stock theft, assisting with the management of classes of livestock and many other uses; all important enough for the industry to contribute to the development and ongoing administration of the register.

Whilst NLIS is the first line of defence in the Biosecurity sphere, in the absence of a tag, a brand is a useful tool and one that could be required to assist in managing an outbreak.

I commend the government for taking the approach it has and ensuring the Brandi of livestock will remain in Queensland.

Our council and community recently planted some trees to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The unveiling of a commemorative Tree of Knowledge silhouette and plaque to signify for all time the symbology of the actual live trees occurred this week at the Barcaldine Aged Care Facility with a morning tea to celebrate.

A small but important gesture to honour the life of service Queen Elizabeth led.