Rabobank announces two new appointments to food and agri research team

Rabobank

Rabobank has announced the appointment of two new analysts to its food and agribusiness research division, RaboResearch, in Australia and New Zealand.

Vitor Pistoia has joined the specialist agribusiness bank in the position of analyst covering farm inputs – including fertiliser, crop protection products, ag tech and agricultural land – while Edward McGeoch has been appointed associate analyst covering cotton, wool and sheepmeat.

RaboResearch general manager for Australia and New Zealand Stefan Vogel said the two new appointments brought a mix of international experience and local knowledge to the Australian and New Zealand arm of the agribusiness bank’s highly-regarded global food and agricultural research division, RaboResearch.

“Vitor joins us with a strong international background in farm inputs and agronomy, while Edward has been fully immersed in Australian agriculture, not only professionally but through a lifelong family involvement in farming,” he said.

“Their appointments provide an excellent complement to round out the bank’s research capabilities for our clients in this region.”

In Australia and New Zealand, RaboResearch comprises a team of nine specialist Agri commodities analysts, who are part of a network of 75 research analysts worldwide focussed on providing comprehensive, leading-edge food and agribusiness research for the bank’s clients.

Mr Vogel said Mr Pistoia had a strong combination of experience in agronomics, farming and the farm input industry which would be valuable assets to his new role with the bank.

Relocating to Australia from Brazil this year, Mr Pistoia, who is a qualified agricultural engineer and has a degree in agronomy, previously worked in agronomist and farm input sales manager roles with agribusiness companies in Latin America, including major global brewing corporation AB InBev, focusing on barley sourcing and logistics.

He also served as a retail manager for a large Brazilian commodity merchant responsible for soybean, corn and rice procurement, and farm inputs, and for five years running his own beef and lamb farming enterprise.

Mr Vogel said Mr McGeoch had wide-ranging knowledge of the Australian agricultural sector, with his family background, training/education and professional life all connected to agriculture.

Mr McGeoch, whose family runs a cattle and cropping operation in southern New South Wales, holds an Honours Degree in Agricultural Science from Sydney University, specialising in agricultural economics.

He joins the bank from the livestock management software company AgriWebb, where he spent three years as both a success coordinator and a change management consultant, dealing with many large Australian corporate agribusinesses.