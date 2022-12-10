Rabobank Agribusiness Leadership Awards return after Covid break – with nominations now open for 2023

Rabobank

The annual trans-Tasman Rabobank Leadership Awards is returning – after a three-year Covid-enforced hiatus – with nominations now open for 2023.

And a new award – recognising an outstanding rural community initiative – has been added to the long-standing prestigious business awards program.

Run for more than 20 years by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank, the peer-nominated awards to recognise outstanding leadership in Australia and New Zealand’s food, beverage and agribusiness industries, with two key business leadership accolades.

The Rabobank Leadership Award honours an accomplished senior agribusiness sector leader, while the Rabobank Emerging Leader Award recognises outstanding up-and-coming agri industry talent.

Previous recipients of the Rabobank Leadership Award include Australian and New Zealand food and agri corporate leaders Volker Kuntzsch, David Crombie, Sir Graeme Harrison, John Watson, Max Ould, John McLean, Nick Burton-Taylor, Robert Hill-Smith, Barry Irvin, as well as leading food scientists Dr Bruce Lee and Dr Jim Peacock, and Australian industry representatives Mick Keogh and Jim Geltch.

The Rabobank Emerging Leader Award has gone to recipients including fresh leaf herb producer Jan Vydra, South Australian viticulturist Zachary Caudo, Queensland beef producer Bryce Camm and KPMG’s Georgie Aley, Woolworth’s Anna Speer and New Zealand dairy producer Mat Hocken.

Announcing the opening of nominations for the 2023 Leadership Awards, Rabobank Australia CEO Peter Knoblanche said the bank was delighted to welcome the return of the awards program after Covid restrictions had put a pause on the annual Rabobank awards ceremony after 2019.

“We’re thrilled to have this very important initiative back up and running again.

“The Leadership Awards are not only an opportunity to shine a light on those who already make a significant contribution to Australia and New Zealand’s food and agribusiness industries but also to foster the next generation of industry leaders who will take the sector forward into the future,” he said.

“Our region is home to some of the most dynamic, successful and sustainable food and agribusiness organisations in the world, with huge growth opportunities – but also challenges – ahead in helping to sustainably feed and clothe the world.

The role of strong industry leadership has never been more important in harnessing these opportunities and meeting these challenges in an increasingly complex, volatile and competitive marketplace.

Mr Knoblanche said the bank was also pleased to mark the return of the Rabobank Leadership Awards with the introduction of a new Rabobank Community Leadership Award, with separate Community Leadership Awards to be presented in both Australia and New Zealand each year.

“The Rabobank Community Leadership Awards will go to an outstanding initiative in each country which provides tangible, meaningful benefit to the rural community,” he said.

“This new award category aims to highlight community initiatives that align with one or more of the key themes at the centre of work being undertaken by the Rabo Client Councils – groups of the bank’s clients in Australia and New Zealand, who work with Rabobank to address industry and community challenges in farming and agribusiness – and the Rabo Community Fund, launched in 2021 to invest in the sustainability and vitality of rural communities.

“These themes include long-term industry capacity and agricultural education, environmental sustainability, the rural/urban divide, rural health and adaptation/disruption in the rural sector.”

A grant of $25,000 will be gifted to the winning Rabobank Community Leadership Award initiative in each country in order to help strengthen its impact.

Mr Knoblanche encouraged those involved in the agricultural sector to nominate peers and community organisations and, in doing so, recognise their leadership and positive contribution to the future growth, prosperity and sustainability of Australian and New Zealand food and agribusiness.

The Rabobank Leadership Award recognises an individual who has built an expansive career in management and leadership in Australian or New Zealand agriculture and has, as a senior executive, led sustained growth and commercial success while demonstrating a wider commitment to the broader community.

The Rabobank Emerging Leader Award acknowledges the contribution and role of up-and-coming farmers, and those in the wider agribusiness sector, who demonstrate strong leadership potential.

Nominations close on February 17, 2023.

Nomination forms, together with the judging criteria, can be found on the Rabobank Leadership Awards website at www.rabobank.com.au/leadership

Award winners will be announced at an event in March 2023.