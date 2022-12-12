Flowering Eucalypts for western gardens

Neil Fisher

This weekend I thought I would highlight some very interesting plant varieties that will make coastal gardeners envious.

Have you ever taken the time to walk around the streets of your own town?

Some of the most interesting trees and shrubs can be seen growing within walking distance of our homes.

It does not matter if you live in Longreach, Rockhampton or Winton all our towns have some spectacular street plantings.

The streetscape of many towns in western Queensland can be defined by the trees planted in those towns.

Some streetscapes have these trees grouped to enhance the foliage colour of the different trees and this alone can be striking.

In central Queensland, many of these small Eucalypts will grow quite successfully even with the wide variety of soil types found throughout the western districts.

Most of the small Eucalypts will handle our region’s dry times, summer heat and chilly winter winds and this provides fantastic seasonal displays.

Of all the varieties available, the following would be my most recommended suggestions:

Eucalyptus erythrocorys or the Red Capped Mallee, this spectacular Western Australian native adapts very well to the western districts, growing into a small ornamental tree.

Its outstanding feature is blood-red flower buds, followed by spectacular yellow flowers, usually starting at this time of the year, to the start of winter.

However, in mild winter years, it has been known to flower right through to spring.

This particular gum has a wide range of tolerances, including drought, lime and salt soils, and is only frost-tender when young.

Eucalyptus forestiana or Fuchsia Gum is a highly decorative small tree with smooth, brown bark with unique flowers that resemble the exotic hanging Fuchsias. During the warmer months of the year, it produces a profusion of pendulous red buds and yellow flowers, and the display is quite spectacular.

This attractive small bushy tree is suitable for western home gardens, landscape plantings and windbreaks.

Eucalyptus forestiana can grow up to five metres high and as much as four metres across and will tolerate drought and light frosts.

Eucalyptus leucoxylon Rosea or Yellow Gum is a medium-sized tree that is perfect for parks, gardens and street plantings in western Queensland.

It is a wonderful tree with flowers that are usually seen in Autumn and Winter and may be pink, red, white or cream that attracts birds to the garden.

This tree has a cream to grey-coloured bark that sheds in flakes with narrow-shaped green leaves.

Eucalyptus miniata of the Darwin Woolybutt is an attractive, medium to tall tree that is a native of northern Australia, from Croydon in Queensland through the Northern Territory to the Kimberleys.

Due to its natural habitat, this tree does require a well-drained position, and it is also a wise suggestion to take care of if you have severe frost.

Otherwise, this gum makes an outstanding feature for dry conditions.

You can always expect a profusion of orange-red clusters of flowers from Easter through to the end of winter.

Eucalyptus setosa or Rough Leafed Bloodwood is a small growing gum with showy large green foliage.

When it flowers, it makes a spectacular display, with each flower being 40-50mm or two inches in diameter and colours ranging from red, pink, salmon, apricot and white.

These flowers will appear during the whole summer period of the year, usually finishing after the first cold weeks of winter.

The tree itself has an upright, semi-weeping habit, growing to around four to five metres in height and three metres across.

Eucalyptus torwood is a natural hybrid of Eucalyptus torquata, crossed with Eucalyptus woodwardii.

This small, evergreen tree will provide the gardener with a wide range of flower colour is a bit like a lucky dip!

For example, if you were to plant three trees, it would not be uncommon to end up with a yellow, a pink, and an orange flowering tree, or even ranges of shades between three colours.

The tree can sometimes have a slightly willowish appearance from a distance, making it quite suitable as an ornamental specimen.

It is frost, drought, lime and salt resistant.

Eucalyptus woodwardii or Lemon Flowered Gum is a showy is a small tree or Mallee and a pendulous habit with blue-grey leaves.

Spectacular large yellow flowers occur between July and November that will birds to the garden.

In Central Queensland Eucalyptus woodwardii will survive in very dry conditions and is also frost tolerant.

All of these Eucalypts could provide so much colour to your garden.