Santa comes to the Barcoo

Christine Bignell; Isisford correspondent

Isisford has an annual Santa Competition, and this year they have upped the ante with some wonderful displays popping up around town.

The whole idea of the competition is to come up with a quirky Santa and some of the ideas are amazing.

We have the RFDS Santa flying around, a few Santas enjoying a coldie, Santa and his helper are in the tinnie in case we have another rain event, and the Isisford Primary Health Centre has Santa on standby just in case the ambulance has a flat battery, one Santa is chasing his Christmas ham and just to be on the safe side we have a Santa at each end of the town being pulled around by six white boomers.

The competition has some great monetary prizes to be won and has bought a lot of Christmas cheer into our little township.

A huge thank you to all participants for their time, effort and thought in getting their Santas on display.

Good luck to all entrants.