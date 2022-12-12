Christine Bignell; Isisford correspondent

Seven of Isisford’s bravest had their beards, heads, chests or backs shaved for a good cause recently.

The shave took place at the Golden West Hotel in Isisford, we raised $1366 for Men’s Mental Health, and the money was raised through sponsors on the night and a great raffle.

The money will be used in the Isisford Community for our local men.

A big thank you to all the participants, Dale Bignell, Shan Hollowood, Robert Anderson, David Anderson, Michael Uprichard and father and son duo Wayne and Matthew Vanderwolfe who were brave and had their heads shaved as well as their beards.

Robert Anderson had his beard, chest and back shaved, a mammoth task for the shaver and Tanya Robertson who did the shaves.

A huge thank you to all the participants and the great community members that attended the fun-filled night.