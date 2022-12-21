This year’s Central West Community Person of the Year goes to Winton’s Robyn Stephens.

We chose Ms Stephens for her efforts not only in day-to-day volunteering but for her herculean efforts in organising the 50th Anniversary of the Winton Outback Festival.

She is a lifetime resident and third generation Wintonite and is passionate about her community.

She has served 45 years on the Winton Outback Festival committee as an Event Coordinator and has been President of the Queensland Festivals Association.

She serves the Winton community in seven different organisations including: Event Coordinator Winton Outback Festival, Outback Qld. Tourism Association Board Member Central West Representative, Waltzing Matilda Centre Board Member, Golf North Queensland Board Member, Secretary Winton Golf Club

Secretary Winton’s Diamantina Heritage Truck & Machinery Museum, and Vice-President Winton District Historical Society & Museum.

Much of Winton’s thriving community is owed to Ms Stephens’ dedication to volunteering.