QLD Ag Shows Board Appointment

A local face has recently joined the Queensland Ag Shows Board of Directors. Longreach resident, Ingrid Miller has been appointed as the Director for the Central and North West Sub Chamber of Queensland Ag Shows.

With a track record in community development and event management, Ingrid brings a wealth of knowledge and talent to the Board.

“It’s such a privilege to represent the Shows of our region,” Ms Miller said.

“Shows have a long and rich history of exhibiting our industries and cultural talents.

“From Tambo right up to Mount Isa, it’s no secret that these events play a major role in our social calendars.

“Having grown up loving all things related to agriculture, I believe I can make a positive difference to our Shows and continue their growth in our region.”

When asked what she intends to achieve during her tenure, Ingrid would like to drive increased participation in Show movement and competitions across the Sub Chamber.

“We’ve got so much talent in Western Queensland and it seems not everyone is aware there are numerous opportunities that take your talents right through to the Ekka.” she said.

“From Rural Ambassador, Showgirl and junior judging to the best of the dark rich fruit cakes, there’s a competition at your local Show that could ultimately see you progress all the way to the Brisbane Ekka.”

In the short term, the focus will be on enhancing the governance of the Central and North West Sub Chamber.

In early 2023, an AGM will be held to appoint a Committee with all interested persons and Show Societies have the opportunity to be involved.

Ingrid has held the position of Secretary of Longreach Show Society since 2017 and whilst this is her home show, she is deeply committed to the betterment of all Show events.

“It’s about all Shows working together and my role as a Board Member is to ensure that our events get the best possible chance to host a successful event annually,” she said.

Ingrid recommends people of all ages join the Show movement.

It’s a brilliant way to meet people, work alongside community-minded volunteers and give back to your region.

Competitions like Showgirl and Rural Ambassador are an especially unique experience for young people to develop leadership skills, build industry networks and boost their career pathways.

Show Societies across the Sub Chamber are very welcoming of new faces and ideas.

Visit: www.queenslandshows.com.au for event dates and contact details for your local Show.