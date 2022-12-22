Winton Mayor’s Column

Gavin Baskett

It’s hard to believe 2022 is almost done and dusted with 2023 just around the corner. \

The kids are starting to get excited with the big fella in the red suit only a couple of sleeps away and parents beginning to relax with the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping starting to wind down.

This is a busy time of the year, but it’s been like that all year with the number of events, activities, festivities and projects occurring in our region.

December is always known as the Festive Season and this year was no different with quite a lot occurring from late November through until Christmas.

The School Speech Nights were once again great evenings with plenty of students being recognised for excellence throughout the year and the 2023 leaders being named.

I really enjoy attending these evenings and seeing our future being honoured.

Well done to Winton State School & Saint Pats and good luck to the year 6 students going into high school and the graduating Seniors who are venturing out into the big wide world.

The next event on the schedule was the Saint Pats Fete which always attracts a massive crowd and is enjoyed by all who attend.

This great event has been around forever and seems to be getting bigger every year.

The giant stocking raffle and ham wheels are always popular with many disappointed punters leaving without a ham under their arm.

The fete is all about the kids with a jumping castle, other blow-up rides and Santa arriving to spread joy.

Hopefully, this great fete will be around for many years to come.

The Annual Christmas Street Party and Lighting of the Christmas Tree are great evenings out for the kids.

It’s enjoyable to see so many families out having fun and enjoying these special nights in the lead-up to Christmas.

We encourage everyone to support local businesses during night shopping and in the lead-up to Christmas and this year we have established the “Winton Community Gift Cards”.

These cards can be purchased at select businesses and only used in local businesses, this is a great way to be reassured that your gift card will stay local.

These cards will be available all year round.

Another great gift idea is purchasing tickets to one of the exciting Festivals in Winton in 2023, such as the Winton Way Out West Fest, Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival, and Outback Festival.

Recently we had a community BBQ to thank the WORK Camp for all the great work the lads do throughout the community.

The Work Camp offer some great assistance within the Community from lawn maintenance, to assisting community organisations and projects for not-for-profit groups.

The evening was attended by a large crowd of locals, both young and old, who expressed their thanks to the WORK Camp.

Most of council will be on a hiatus now until mid-January with a skeleton staff remaining to keep town services operating.

I’d like to thank everyone for their efforts this year to keep Business as Usual throughout the Shire and looking forward to a busy 2023 with quite a few projects to be completed.

We also have a new CEO at WSC Dirk Dowling commencing in late November.

I’d like to welcome Dirk and hope he enjoys his time in Winton and thank Ricki Bruhn for the four years he had at WSC.

Finally, I’d like to wish everyone in the Winton Shire and throughout the Central West a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, may it bring joy and plenty of rain to all.