Barcaldine Mayor’s Column

Sean Dillon; Barcaldine Regional Council Mayor

Entering yet another festive season, too early or with not enough done; almost all of us looking forward to a chance to unwind, or at least down tools for a day or two.

The rinse and repeat nature of our lifestyle at the moment, coupled with severe staff shortages has meant many businesses have been running on empty for some time, draining both the owner and/or the staff members’ reserves.

This situation has been without a doubt the biggest I have had to contend with on behalf of the Barcaldine Regional Council community in 2022.

Whether it be Agriculture or Tourism/Hospitality, no one has been over-blessed with staff and this has impacted both business continuity and local employment.

Even government service positions in areas such as health have been challenged.

The constant struggle to provide care levels and service provisions which reflect community needs and expectations has been frustrated even further over the last few years with the availability of suitably qualified and prepared staff.

The Government’s decision to invest in a substantial quantity of new housing stock for their staff is to be commended, however, community members need to understand that the situation is far from resolved at this point.

The weather has been extremely beneficial to producers over a substantially larger area than has been the case previously, but there are still some who have not received truly drought-breaking rain yet, I hope that the remainder of the summer is kind to them.

The completion of sealing works on the Cramsie-Muttaburra Road has heralded a new era for local travel.

This sealing will enable significant safety concerns to be alleviated, and the certainty of travel in times of wet weather, which is important for both liveability and economic enhancement.

It is just one example of the significant investment the state and federal governments are funding in road upgrades throughout our region.

On behalf of the councillors, staff and our families I would like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and all the very best for 2023.