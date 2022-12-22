This year we have given the Longreach Community Person of the Year award to none other than our own Michael “Llyody” Lloyd.

Not only has Llloydy been an avid contributor to this publication, but he has also been either at the helm of or a volunteer for likely more than half of the local sports competitions.

He is a major organiser for many non-sporting volunteer groups as well, including the Western Queensland Drought Appeal and the Longreach Lions.

He has been a major voice in the establishment of the cricket nets at the Longreach Showgrounds and has helped create the upcoming intertown cricket competition.

He has worked tirelessly in the field of mental health at one of Longreach’s newest companies, Selectability and keeps the Birdcage Hotel afloat with his many visits.

There are very few community events without his presence and that is why we have chosen Michael Lloyd as our Longreach Community Person of the Year.