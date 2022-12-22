Sandgoannas celebrate year

What were the best and biggest moments for the club this year?

Winning the 2022 Central West Grand Final, presentation weekend and community support.

What can fans, players, and volunteers get excited about in the coming year?

A good season of local footy to watch and support

How can locals get on board with supporting the club?

You can support clubs around the region in any way possible.

Helping prep for games, canteens, and much more.

How would you describe the club’s ethos? How will the club look to continue with that in the new year?

It’s an amazing club from the president all the way to the community.

We all look after each other and have a cracker of a time.

We will continue into the new year with a positive attitude and a fresh start, ready to roll.

Do you see your club as potentially winning next year, and why?

Any one has the chance of winning. Whoever wants to win the most will get the job done. We will sure give it a red hot crack.