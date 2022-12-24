Barcaldine 2022 Christmas Light and Rural Mailbox Competition

Barcaldine Regional Council

The results of the Barcaldine Regional Council 2022 Christmas Lights Competition and Rural Mailbox Competition are in and as always a spectacular effort has been made by all.

Well done to everyone who put up displays to get into the Christmas spirit.

The winners are:

ALPHA

Private Residence Award – First prize Wendy Bowyer, 5 Hooper Street

Private Residence Award – Second prize Jessica Howard, 38 Byron Street

Private Residence Award – Third prize Catherine Bowyer, 47 Byron Street

Peter Tilse’s old-time music and food hall, 39 Shakespeare

Commercial/Community Group Award Street

People’s Choice Award Paul McGuire and Kathy Zahl, 43 Milton Street JERICHO

Private Residence Award – First prize Greg and Marie Pearce, 3 Bessemer Street Private Residence Award – Second prize John and Gabbie Ryan, 87 Darwin Street Private Residence Award – Third prize Luke Wells and Georgia Welldon, 29 Darwin Street Commercial/Community Group Award Jordon Valley Hotel, 43 Darwin Street People’s Choice Award Jordon Valley Café, Darwin Street BARCALDINE

Private Residence Award – First prize Rachael and Clinton Bettiens, 32 Elm Street Private Residence Award – Second prize Patrice and Vicki Lawrence, 133 Yew Street Private Residence Award – Third prize Mykala Balderson, 14 Coolibah Street Commercial/Community Group Award Barcaldine Country Motor Inn, 1 Box Street People’s Choice Award Dale and Kristine Saming, 46 Elm Street

ARAMAC

Private Residence Award – First prize Nicole Alpen, 36 Burt Street Private Residence Award – Second prize Maryanne Boyd, 36 Porter Street Private Residence Award – Third prize Elizabeth Dowdy, 54 Porter Street Commercial/Community Group Award Aramac Post Office, 36 Gordon Street People’s Choice Award Casey Dagan, 37 Lodge Street MUTTABURRA

Private Residence Award – First prize Spence Family, 45 Sword Street Private Residence Award – Second prize Margaretha Siebert, 33 Bridge Street Private Residence Award – Third prize Ballard Family, 41 Sword Street Commercial/Community Group Award Muttaburra Police Station, 48 Cornish Street People’s Choice Award Muttaburra Police Station, 48 Cornish Street

RURAL MAILBOX

Top 5 most creative rural mailboxes in the Barcaldine Region

1. Sarah, Emily and Zoe Sypher, Kia Ora, Alpha

2. Skylah and Immy Dickson, The Lake, Aramac

3. Ben and Kim Simpson, Thistlebank, Aramac

4. McCoy family, Tara Station, Barcaldine

5. Zahl family, Avonmore, Alpha

Thank you to all residents and businesses who participated in lighting up the neighbourhood and your rural mailboxes this year.

Wishing you and your family a safe and Merry Christmas.