The Barcaldine Regional Council have awarded the tender of $380,535 to Michael Horman Transport to seal Narbethong Road through LRCIP funding.

Access to Lancewood Drive will be ceased on 1 February.

This is due to it being unsafe for heavy vehicles to turn left onto Oak Street with its proximity to the railway level crossing.

The alternative route via Myall Street is much more suitable.

The Barcaldine Regional Council has approved in-kind support of six truck loads of loam to the Muttaburra Masonic Lodge for the establishment of further gardens at the lodge.

The loam will cost $1,000.

Fees to use the Muttaburra RSL Memorial Hall for a Christmas Luncheon hosted by the Muttaburra Men’s Shed have been waivered by council.

In the coming new year, a new toilet facility will be installed at the Barcaldine Showgrounds.

Council will purchase the Custom Toilet Building from Modus Australia for the cost of $132,093, the site will be confirmed at a future meeting.

The Barcaldine Regional Council have discounted application fees to the Barcaldine Cricket Club for the construction of future cricket nets.

The fee has dropped from $1,399 to $612.

Alpha Police Station Officer in Charge Brian Smith has been granted a small donation of $150 towards raising awareness of the issues of domestic violence.

Travel between Longreach and Muttaburra has been made easier with the sealing of the Muttaburra-Cramsie Road.

Longreach Regional Council Mayor said the project has taken 40 years to complete.

“It’s a major achievement for this road to be sealed, allowing all-weather access,” he said.

“It will allow ease of freight transport and just make it a lot easier for travellers coming to and from Longreach to Muttaburra and to further regions.

“It will enable travellers to have day trips to the Muttaburra region.”

Cr Rayner said the sealing will be a huge boon to local businesses who rely on the road and to the local tourism industry.

“Just having all-weather access is good for business for a number of reasons: safety, as well as attracting more tourists,” he said.

“It didn’t take a lot of rain [this year] to make the road impassable being black soil country.

“So a rainfall event of 12mm would be enough to make the event sticky or impassable.

“This gives people the peace of mind that they have access 24 hours a day.”

The sealing goes and in hand with the improvement of roads in general across the central west region.

“With the sealing of the Prairie Times Creek Road there is only a short section of dirt now across to Muttaburra,” he said.

“It’s just about improving the quality of roads across the region.

“The Longreach Regional Council and the Barcaldine Regional Council have been appreciative of the funding provided by the State and Federal Government and the work carried out by George Woodfield and everyone involved in the sealing of the road.

“It’s an absolute milestone in the history of the road between Longreach and Muttaburra.”

A Memorium of Understanding is set to be implemented at the set of Starlight’s Lookout as a reminder for visitors to take responsibility for their own safety.

Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner said as more and more people visit the site as a tourist attraction it was important to consider the legal protections around the site for visitors, council, and landowners.

“It’s always been a positive relationship between council and the landowner in terms of allowing access to the lookout,” he said.

“The MOU will help ensure there is a clear understanding for any parties involved.

“We’ve never had any instance or problems there, but we do want to make sure there is adequate protection for all parties.”

The name change of “Watyakan Creek” has been finalised, with its translation a derivative of the Inningai word, “woman”.

The former name of the creek was deemed offensive earlier this year and after community consultation, the new name was decided upon.

“We support and agreed with the decision of the State,” said Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner.

“It more appropriately reflects the history of the creek.”