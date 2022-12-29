Street party goes off!

Michael R Williams

Longreach Lions Club Co-convenor Peter Coombes suspects that nearly 1800 people attended this year’s Christmas Street Party, an event that continues to grow year in year out.

The event had a jovial feel to it, after a year of good rain and strong tourist numbers.

“There was quite a party atmosphere and the majority of stall holders and businesses that opened had really good trading times, with the theme being ‘get your Christmas gifts at the street party,” Mr Coombes said.

“And, there were a few stalls which had quieter nights—that swings in round-a-bouts, sometimes you have a good time, sometimes you don’t.

“But nobody was negative toward the night that I found, everybody was positive.”

Entertainment was rife, with much of the event being organised in similar fashion to previous years, including Corinne Ballard and the dance school and Grant Bunter DJing.

“There was entertainment with the truck pull—which again we didn’t get to see because we were so busy at the Lion’s Burger Stall,” Mr Coombes said.

“Apologies to those who had to wait in the queue, everyone had to wait somewhere it seemed.

“There was a lot of noise from the truck pull, and the Thomson Tigers won, I believe, but just one second.

“That was a close call.”

New on the menu this year was a lucky door prize donated by local businesses.

“We were appreciative of the donations some of the businesses made so we could achieve that,” Mr Coombes said.

“We were [also] lucky to have significant support from the Western Queensland Drought Committee for funding overseen for drought work from the State Government.

“We also received donations from other local businesses who were recognised on the night: Longreach Regional Council, Lachlan Millar MP, Royal Flying Doctors Service, Station Store, Casey’s, and the Longreach Tavern, and in-kind support from Rayner’s Crane Hire, RAPAD, Longreach Real Estate, and Pete’s Signs.

“The support from the community to conduct this event has grown tremendously.”

Going forward the Longreach Lions Club hopes to address complaints about lack of entertainment for children—one idea floating around has been to implement a jumping castle.

“We’ve considered leather work and similar things,” Mr Coombes said.

“We just haven’t gotten a handle on what’s best for the kids, so ideas, please let us know.

This will be the last Christmas Street Party Mr Coombes will be involved with as he is leaving town.

“I’ve been involved now for eight of them,” Mr Coombes said.

“I’ve seen it go from a small idea, to now, quite a substantial event.

“There is a nucleus of Lions who are stepping up to take on the roles, which is lovely to see.

“But, there is always scope for more people to join and to participate.”

“I must recognise Matthew Strong who has been instrumental for many years in conducting the event and generating ideas,” Mr Coombes said.

“This year, he had to step back and we all realised exactly how much work he put in.

“Longreach is a good community, it should be proud of the events it puts on and the behaviour of its people.”