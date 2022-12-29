Winton enjoys exciting Chrismas

Helen Fogarty; Winton Shire Council

Friday 9 December we held our annual Christmas Street Party, which was held on the main street of Winton.

There was a free barbecue dinner for the community to enjoy, slides and rides for the children.

Attori was on stage performing songs from the 80s to the latest.

Bush Beatz our local dance club put on an extravaganza performance, that everyone enjoyed immensely.

Not to forget our surprise visitor that came and brought presents for the children, photos were taken of the children with Santa next to our magical Christmas Tree and sleigh.

The Community Directories and Emergency Flip Books were on display for community members to take, these books have the “3 Steps to Get Ready” in case of a Dangerous Weather Emergency, these books are supported by Get Ready Queensland.

This event was supported by Winton Shire Council, Queensland Government and Longreach Rotary.

The Christmas Street Party is held to build resilience in the community, for everyone to come along have a lovely night and enjoy themselves.