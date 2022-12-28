Park Run turns 2

Michael R Williams

For two years Park Run has been a consistent weekly event in the community, with many using the embrace of community to get their exercise in each Saturday mornig.

Event Director of Park Run Lars Hanson said the event has been vital for the community.

“It is a free community event where people can run, they can walk, they can bring their family down and participate in like-minded community events,” he said.

“It’s for people who just really want to get fit, who want to participate and get involved and begin that process in getting healthy and be a part of the community.

Mr Hanson has been volunteering as a part of Park Run for 18 months and has enjoyed seeing it change.

“It’s become more consistent, at the beginning, we were getting up to 100 participants when there was more novelty behind it,” he said.

“Since then numbers have dropped, now we are averaging 35 on a weekly basis.

“During the tourism period, we do see higher numbers—some people come to Longreach just for Park Run.

“We see at least two or three a week coming to Longreach and stopping just for Park Run.”