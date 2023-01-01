Michael R Williams

After a year of hard work, the cast of Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies – a production from the Longreach School of Distance Education – were greeted by uproarious laughter and a standing ovation.

Longreach School of Distance Education Deputy Principal Rachelle Moore the students could not have been more pumped with the result.

“They were very proud of themselves, and a lot of the chorus who didn’t have speaking roles saying, I wish I was in the cast,” she said.

“Its given those children the confidence to, maybe next time, to step up into those roles.

“I think it’s unbelieve how a distance ed school could put on a musical of that standard, given the fact that we have basically done everything online across a webcam.”

The cast put on a magnificent performance considering the unique situation of the school.

“We only have eight school days to come together and put it all together into that production,” Ms Moore said.

“It’s not a concert or a play, I call it a production because that is what it is—it’s the standard of something you would see in a city.

“I’m proud of these kids because effort truly conquers the distance.

“And that’s our school motto.”

This year’s production will be featured in a documentary conducted by the ABC.

“In 2012, when I started the musical, there were 16 cast and 19 auditions,” Ms Moore.

“This is our fifth musical—and progressively, every two years, to now being ten years, it’s progressively become bigger and better to where now this year, there were 40 cast and 85 auditions.

“That’s just how popular the play has become and how confident the kids are in doing it.

“In 2018, I sold the story to the Australian Woman’s Weekly, and they did a four-page spread on us.

“And I always joked, saying, I’m going to make this to TV.

“So this year, we’ve done that.”

Ms Moore said the connection happened in July, during Storyfest Out West.

“One of the authors, Dr Caroline Graham, she came on a tour with the authors, and I was talking about the musical,” she said.

“She said, we need to tell this story, I’m going to talk to the ABC and see what we can do.

“So we to’d and fro’d and she kept looking for more information until they got the lead for the story.

“They’re now looking to release a 3-4 part miniseries for iview and possibly go to landline.”

This is the second time, LSODE has looked to stage Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies.

“We were supposed to be doing Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies in 2020, but we were stopped by Covid,” Ms Moore said.

“We had to recast because many of the students from that year had gone off to boarding school.

“So, this year, because we’ve had that four-year gap from 2018-2022, we’ve had four years of families from prep to Year 4 that didn’t know what it was like to be in a musical.

“Out of 47 students in the chorus, only one student had ever done an LSODE musical before.

“Of the 40 cast, only 11 had done a musical before.

“That’s 29 on debut.”

Ms Moore commended the efforts of everyone within the school’s community.

“The Longreach School of Distance Education is a partnership between home and school—we could not have put on a performance of this calibre without the support of our school staff and our parents and home tutor,” she said.

“Everyone has contributed to making it 110 per cent.

“It was a standing ovation on opening night.

“The laughter in the crowd, throughout the production—because there were so many quirky jokes throughout the play.

“The audience loved it, from the youngest child, right through to the oldest.”