Premiership double to Faehr

Rob Luck; Longreach Jockey Club

The final Longreach racemeeting on Saturday wound up the racing season for the Central West and the two jockey premierships, the Longreach Jockey Club and Central West Premierships.

In the case of doubles all around, took out both premiership awards after taking a winning double on the final race day.

Faehr teamed up with trainer Richard Simpson for his first win on Sole Heir to win a strongly fought-out Bench Mark 65 Handicap over a 1000m defeating Flash Fibian by a half-length with Outreach Belle in third.

The jockey rounded out the day with training David Rewald on Moriconi which was a convincing winner by two lengths over Bitter Sweet Pluck and Typhoon Talayah in the Ratings Van 0-60 handicap over 1400 metres.

It proved very successful for jockey Faehr who relocated to Longreach with partner Sheree Vick who is a trainer as well from the Gympie area.

In the latter half of the season he has continually ridden doubles and trebles at a range of meetings and as such was able to dominate the Central West Jockey Premiership with a clear-cut win but only snared the Longreach Jockey Premiership on the final day, being able to overtake leader Emma Bell with the winning double.

Bell maintained the second position in the Longreach title with visiting jockey, Jason Missen gaining the third position.

Jason Missen also rode a winner on the day on Shenanigan City for Patrick O’Toole when they won the QTIS Benchmark 55 handicap of 1200metres with a hard-fought win over Rapids, also ridden by Faehr and By Turbo into third place.

Mt Isa jockey Keith Ballard, arguably the oldest jockey riding in Australia, showed Good Vigour to bring home Tower Road, a short half-head winner over Ancient Echoes with No Refund, a close-up third in the Floored by Ramsey Open Handicap over the 1300 metres.

Ballard has had an illustrious career and has lost none of his finishing touch with a strong ride, timing the winning run to perfection on Tower Road, a galloper that trainer Mark Oates has brought back to winning form with two wins now in only four runs in this preparation, it’s first preparation after a year-long absence.

The other winner of the day came in the opening race when apprentice Tyler Leslight combined with Billy Johnson with Miss Miraculous who stormed along the rails to gain victory in the final hundred metres over Algeroba and Strawberry Blonde in the Bench Mark 45 over a 1000m.

It was a lovely day at the races with celebrations of Christmas parties and thirtieth birthdays and a lovely ambience to the day’s activities.

The event saw the winding up of races for Longreach and the Central West.

The final event on the program won by Moroconi also featured the duet call by incoming race caller Andrew Watts and outgoing race caller Rob Luck as handing over the microphone for 2023 with the Luck’s relocating to the Gold Coast in the South East corner where Rob will hopefully continue with race calling at Country tracks in that area.

Racing with recommence in 2023 at the end of February, and beginning of March with race meetings scheduled for Blackall, Barcaldine and Longreach.