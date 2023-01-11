Central West treated like ‘Third World’

By Matthew Pearce

Blackall-Tambo Region Mayor Andrew Martin says the lack of flights from Rockhampton to the Central West is another example of the region being treated like a ‘Third World country’.

Cr Martin, whose family has been in the Tambo area for 140 years, said a host of government departments had bases in Rockhampton, making air travel between the two areas essential.

“This includes Health, Education, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Department of Environment and Science and the Department of Transport and Main Roads,” he said.

“From the point of view of health, we’re almost a Third World country, with 700 patients flown each year out of Blackall and Tambo alone. When they’re discharged, there isn’t a plane service to get them back,” he said.

“We’ve been encouraging residents to refuse discharge from hospital until patient travel has been organised, which is often very expensive and very laborious.”

He said Blackall-Tambo had also seen downgrades to its bus services.

“I’ve been in the Third World, in Laos, and they have better services for their outlying areas than we do. They may not have aerial access, but they have a bus every night.”

Cr Martin is pushing for a triangulated set of flights from Rockhampton to the Central-West, potentially four nights a week – Rockhampton to Blackall to Longreach to Rockhampton two days a week, and Rockhampton to Barcaldine to Longreach to Rockhampton two days a week.

“It’s not rocket science, we’re only asking for a trial,” he said.

“The first time we looked at this with Lime Consultants, we were told there was a need for 12,000 seats to make East-West flights economical – they identified 17,000 seats.”