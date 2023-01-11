Q&A with Casey Owen

1. How did you end up in Longreach?

My parents and my sister moved here in 2010 after purchasing the saddlery, and in 2016 when I was looking for a change from SW Victoria, this change made the most sense at the time.

It was only ever meant to be for a couple of years… six years later, I’m still here.

2. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Always show up early.

Everybody has varying levels of skill, interest, and privilege, but sharing your time is one of the greatest gifts you can give.

3. What is something you do in your spare time?

Just take it slow.

My job is so busy and fast-paced that taking some time for the introvert in me to take a breath and balance out is so important.

I like to do creative activities with my friends, read new books, and play fetch with the dogs.

4. What is your favourite place in the Central West?

Anywhere you can see the sunrise and the sunset.

There’s nothing like watching the sun come up or go down in this big sky country.

6. What would you consider your greatest achievement?

It’s a tie between my brownie recipe and being able to run a hospitality business solo through a pandemic.