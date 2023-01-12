Your Christmas photos

Thaissa Tardin

Unlike Australians, Brazilians start celebrating Christmas on the 24th of December.

We put on our best clothes and gather the whole family in the Dining room for supper.

We dine, drink and celebrate and when it’s midnight on the 25th of December we wish each other a merry Christmas and open our presents from under the tree. This Christmas, as we are the only Brazilians living in Longreach, a couple of Brazilian friends who live on the Gold Coast came to visit us and celebrate Christmas together.

They liked Longreach so much that they are considering moving here too.