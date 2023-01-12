Be alert for meth contamination

By Matthew Pearce

Methamphetamine residue in rental properties is putting landlords at risk of legal action, according to Australian Meth Alerts founder David Pie.

Mr Pie said the introduction of new legislation on 1 October meant landlords were wholly responsible to rectify issues of meth contamination.

The Brisbane man said he was was oblivious to the dangers of drugs in society until the son of a friend fell victim to addiction.

“He was 22 years of age, making $180,000 a year with Queensland Rail and now he’s now in jail because he got involved with meth.”

Mr Pie said the residue left after drug manufacture or usage contaminated surrounding areas including air conditioning, carpets, curtains, bench tops, and range hoods.

Sixty per cent of rental properties and properties going to market tested for a Channel 7 interview returned positive readings of methamphetamine (ice) residue.

Methamphetamine residue, when it appears in concentrations of more than 0.5ug (ug=micrograms and one microgram equals one-thousandth of a milligram and one-millionth of a gram) exceeds the Australian guidelines.

Contamination occurs when 0.5ug is present per 100 square metres of surface tested on the property.

“Landlords don’t know that it’s their responsibility, it hasn’t been explained to them,” Mr Pie said.

“But meth testing companies can charge around $1600 dollars just to come in and test… it’s a rort, worse than pink bats.”

In addition to homes, vehicles and high rise holiday accommodation are also hotspots for meth contamination.

Mr Pie said Australian Meth Alerts’ inexpensive ‘Meth Detecta’ meth analysis test allowed a property owner or landlord to test a whole property for contamination and have the results in real time via a smartphone.

Phil Parker, the former chief auctioneer for Ray White Queensland, who now works as an independent contractor, said he saw testing for meth contamination in the same vein as pool safety certificates and seat belts.

“With a smoke alarm you can see the smoke, you can see the fire, but with meth, you can’t see it, you can’t smell it and you can’t taste it,” he said.

“The State Government needs to come out and acknowledge that we’ve got a major problem… it’s a hidden problem and because we can’t see it, we tend to ignore it.”

He said he’d heard reports of people spending between $140,000 and $200,000 dollars decontaminating their homes, even going to the extent of ripping out floors and ceilings.

Mr Parker said he wouldn’t risk even the “safe” level of meth contamination when it came to children, the elderly or other more vulnerable people.

“As a comparison, it’s considered safe for you to drive with a blood alcohol level under 0.05, with if you gave an infant the same amount of alcohol, it would kill them,” he said.

He said the change in legislation on 1 October protected real estate agents, but not landlords.

“What I’d like to see the State Government do, or any legislative authority do, is impose a law or legislation that insists that when you’re selling your house that you’ve got to provide a certificate that it’s clean.

“If you’re renting a property you should have to do the same, and that property should be tested at the vacation of the tenancy.”

Going one step further, he said properties should be tested for meth contamination every five years.

“No-one likes change – I’ve been around long enough to remember that when they brought in pool safety regulations, people didn’t want to do it – but now that’s just part of the fabric.”

Mr Parker said he saw drugs as the “scourge of society”.

“I’m very fortunate that I live in one of the most affluent areas in Brisbane, but two two houses next door to me in the last month have been broken into and had their cars stolen,” he said.

“Nine out of 10 vehicles that are stolen are returned with meth contamination.”

National Institute of Health and Welfare statistics show 1.3 per cent of people aged 14 and over in Australia reported using meth/amphetamine in the last 12 months.

Findings from the Illicit Drug Reporting System show that people who inject drugs commonly report it is ‘easy’ or ‘very easy’ to obtain methamphetamine and other stimulants.

