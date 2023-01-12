Your Christmas pictures

Henry and Bobbie Willersdorf

The Christmas lights at our house have been providing Christmas cheer for over ten years.

Santa finds the time to drop in for a quick visit to provide the perfect photo opportunity and he also hops on board the HACC bus to greet the passengers and driver when they do their Christmas Lights Tour.

We were excited to receive a visit from the Longreach Town band who played Christmas Carols outside our home one late afternoon.

Christmas is such a joyful time of year for our family.