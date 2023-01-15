A Not So Itsy Bitsy Spider Came Down the Water Spout

Joanne Robertson

A friend from Canada posted a spider meme, to the effect that if you see a spider, you get the broom and get rid of him.

Most Canadians feel the same way, so I took great delight in telling them about the big, hairy spider that lives in the pipe in our laundry, which is outside.

(I generally chase the not-so-itsy-bitsy spiders out of the house with a broom. I’m very Canadian that way. However, when outside that sacred space, I adopt the philosophy of live and let live.)

Anyway, I got the expected reaction, which was various emojis and GIFs expressing Canadian horror at the idea of living at one with that particular branch of nature.

As it happens, the fear of spiders isn’t one of my phobias, though I treat them with a healthy respect as I’m not interested in being bitten.

And they’re actually handy to have around, especially in carefully located webs in the garden, where they keep insect numbers down. I just wish they’d catch a few more grasshoppers.

While most choose somewhere in the yard to set up camp, not all do, the laundry spider being a case in point.

I am aware of this particular arachnid’s choice of abode, so generally approach the task of turning on the tap with caution.

Because, naturally, when water comes out the end of the pipe, said spider generally makes a getaway just ahead of it.

Clearly, he is familiar with the old nursery rhyme about spiders being washed out of the spout and takes preventive measures.

Spiders can move pretty quickly if they’re in the mood, and a rush of raging water can pretty much instantly put them in the mood.

Anyway, one morning I was distracted from the task at hand, which was filling the washing machine with rainwater from a certain pipe, probably framing a photo in my mind out the laundry window.

I turned on the tap and felt spidey tingles.

I’m talking literal spidey tingles when the thing skittered across my hand as it emerged from the pipe.

Fortunately, he didn’t stop along his route to a water-free location, so no damage was done.

I cursed myself for my absent-mindedness, rather than the hapless arachnid, which was only doing what nature intended.

However, I haven’t seen him since, so I suppose the close encounter with a human unnerved him more than me.

I’ve been back to the laundry and even used that tap, several times since the incident (no daydreaming though).

But no sign of the big, hairy spider.

Guess he has humanophobia.