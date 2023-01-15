Perspective

'By Joanne Robertson

I first came to Longreach on a teaching exchange, which took months to organise. When speaking to my exchange partner, I was warned that Longreach was ‘remote’. Having studied the road map of Australia sent to me by an Aussie mate so I could get the lay of the land, I remarked that there was a road running through town and that it seemed significant. She explained it was the Landsborough Highway.

I told her I’d lived in a place in Northern Ontario where there were no roads and you had to fly to get there.

“Oh, Longreach isn’t that remote,” she assured me.

Had I never lived anywhere but the place where I was born, the heart of the biggest city in Canada, I might have viewed things the same way she did.

However, there is nothing like living in a truly remote community, where the first language isn’t English, to make you appreciate a well-connected town like Longreach. Even if it is hundreds of kilometres from the coast.

(For the record, Toronto is roughly 3,000 km from the east coast of Canada and 5,000 km from the west coast, so most Ontarians don’t have the kind of connection Aussies have to the coastline, even out here.)

When I was in Longreach, many of the teachers, particularly the younger ones, spoke longingly of Brisbane and often couldn’t wait for the school breaks to come before arranging a weekend away.

I was invited many times, but politely declined. “Don’t you miss the city?” they’d ask. Not really, I told them. At the time, Brisbane simply meant being about a thousand kilometres closer to home.

I was quite comfortable in Longreach, which was like most small towns in Canada—warm, welcoming people and plenty of activity (contrary to popular city belief). In fact, Longreach was a far better resourced town than most places of comparable size in Canada. I was impressed to find more than one bank, two grocery stores and a plush cinema. And the Olympic-sized swimming pool was very impressive, even before the renovations.

My town of Bobcaygeon had one bank (not mine, so I had to travel to a larger town to do my banking), one grocery store and no cinema. It did have an impressive skating arena, which is, I suppose, the Canadian equivalent to an Aussie pool, and the oldest lock on the Trent-Severn canal system, a water transport network that reaches all over Southern Ontario. But it’s not on a main highway, like Longreach.

By the end of my year in Longreach, I felt quite at home, which was handy, I guess, given how close I now live to it. And I consider it close, though 75 km away, having driven all over western Queensland visiting Distance Ed families and seeing the distances many have to travel into their nearest town.

But that would be an entire new column on perspective, so I’ll leave it here.