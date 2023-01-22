Ayrshire Downs set to expand experience

By Karen Simmons

Two Western Queensland properties have secured funding to expand their agritourism ventures to meet the growing demand in the region.

The Ogg family are third-generation Marino sheep and beef cattle breeders at Ayrshire Downs near Winton.

William Ogg said his grandfather bought the property after the war in 1952, and in recent years expanded into agritourism, creating Ayrshire Downs Caravan and Camping.

The property is steeped in Australian history; with the Cobb & Co coach pub ruins, original shearing shed ruins from the famous shearing strikes in the 1980s, and the original homestead where Banjo Patterson first penned Waltzing Matilda to music.

“This place has had a lot of history with tourism and we had been talking about this (venture) for years, and finally started it a few years ago,” William shared.

“They used to shear over 220,000 sheep here in the 1880s.

“There was an old piano here in the original homestead where Banjo Patterson first sang walking matilda to music.

“Dad is retired now, so he enjoys having a yarn with visitors around the campfires.”

William said the family will dedicate the funding to improve the caravan campground with more trees, gravel, information and historical signs and an overhead shearing display.

“Then outside that, we’re looking to improve advertising and the property tour experience, as well as a bit more planning around setting up a place for visitors to enjoy some water in the nearby creek,” William added.

The second successful recipient was Stratford Station, a beef cattle grazing property in the Blackall-Tambo shire, and their agritourism venture – Ecoultura Project.

The Queensland Government is supporting the resilience of our farming sector while growing the agritourism sector through another round of Agritourism Business Grants in partnership with the Queensland Farmers’ Federation (QFF).

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said providing co-funding allowed operators to establish or expand agritourism enterprises to meet growing demand for unique Queensland experiences.

“Twelve farming businesses have secured between $8,000 to $25,000 in matched funding to engage specialist services, and construct or modify on-farm infrastructure,” the Minister said.

“These farming businesses want to be more resilient and have the capacity to diversify or expand into successful agritourism businesses.” QFF CEO Ms Jo Sheppard said agritourism helped to connect city communities to regional communities, builds a bridge between country and city, and grows an understanding of food production and an understanding of the agricultural sector more broadly.

“Congratulations to the successful grant recipients,” Ms Sheppard said.

“I commend these farmers on the work they are doing to develop their own enterprises and to contribute to Queensland’s agritourism industry.”

Mr Furner said a series of agritourism development workshops had also been conducted under this initiative, making a real difference to farmers on how they approach the tourism part of their agritourism business, and to understand what resources are available to them.

“In 2020 the Palaszczuk Government established a $2 million agribusiness diversification project as part of the Unite and Recover: Economic Recovery Plan, to build capability and explore potential diversification opportunities in agricultural businesses,” he said.

“QFF identified agritourism as a key diversification mechanism for agribusinesses and with DAF’s assistance, partnered with agritourism specialists Regionality Pty Ltd to develop the Queensland Agritourism Roadmap that identified barriers to and opportunities for agritourism growth across the state.”