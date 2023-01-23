60 year anniversary for doting couple

Jan Howie

Hermione and Bob Duncan were married in Forres, Scotland on Australia Day in 1963, and are celebrating 60 years together this week.

Hermione was born in Augathella and grew up near Barcaldine.

She first met Scotsman Bob on board the ship when she was heading to the UK on a working holiday—Bob was sailing home to Scotland after spending some years working for Jack Duffy at Aramac, so they had been almost neighbours without knowing it.

After the wedding, they lived by the sea in Findhorn near Forres, but the call of Australia brought them back in 1968.

They settled and raised their family in Barcaldine and have lived there ever since.

They have three sons and a daughter, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

They were delighted to receive a congratulatory message from King Charles, as well as from the Prime Minister and Governor-General.