Meet the new teacher at Our Lady’s

1. What is your name?

My name is Lachlan Kopacz (pronounced Copaz)

2. Where are you from? Where did you last teach?

I’ve most recently lived in Brisbane for the past 15 years, however, I’ve also lived in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Townsville (as my parents both serve in the ADF).

I decided to move to Longreach to broaden my horizon and move away from the city lifestyle.

This is my first teaching position due to recently graduating from Australian Catholic University at the end of last year.

3. What do you teach?

I have completed work experience and University practicums at a combination of Government, Catholic and Lutheran schools around Brisbane such as:

Living Faith Lutheran School, working with the Head of the P.E. Department across P-6 classes.

Bounty Boulevard State School in a Year 4 setting as my first practicum.

North Lakes State College with a joint Year 3 classroom of around 70 students.

St Columba’s Primary School where I taught Year 5 students for a month.

(Finally) Most recently at St Finbarr’s Primary School, I taught Year 1 students for 2 months.

Currently, with Our Lady’s Catholic Primary I will be teaching English, Mathematics, Religion, Science, HASS (History and Social Science) and Health. The school has specialised Teachers for Art, P.E, Spanish, and the Technology learning area will be completed by another teacher.