Ingrid Miller election letter

As a proud resident of Western Queensland, it would be an honour and privilege to serve as a Councillor for the Longreach, Ilfracombe, Isisford, and Yaraka communities.

To me, the role of a Councillor is centred around what we can achieve together as a community through listening, being approachable and striving to make a positive difference for all residents.

To help make this possible, my experience at both Council operational level and as a previous Councillor in the Barcoo Shire provides the perfect combination of expertise, integrity and leadership to serve our region.

I am passionate about community development and infrastructure—particularly roads, water and essential services as well as growing community events and programs that aim to progress our region forward. There are issues such as housing and labour shortages that stretch far beyond our local community however we must keep advocating to get our fair share of support and funding. As an informed and influential voice for all ages and backgrounds, my focus is on positive solutions and actions to help make the Longreach Regional Council an even better place to live and do business.

I grew up in Longreach and went on to develop my career and raise a family in wider Western Queensland.

Living in the Barcoo Shire for many years gave me a “real life” understanding of the challenges that small towns (beyond Longreach) face.

When you vote for me, you can be confident that I stand to serve all corners of our region and that I can relate to your needs or issues.

I have a diverse background with interests in agriculture, small business and event management.

One of my hobbies is being involved with community groups where I have helped organise a number of local events and have held executive roles for several years including the Longreach Show Society, Longreach Jockey Club, Yaraka-Isisford ICPA and the Western Queensland Drought Appeal Committee to name a few.

This combination of skills makes me the right choice to bring a new generation of ideas and fresh thinking to the table as your Councillor.

The calibre of candidates for this by-election is outstanding, and I wish all contenders the very best for the campaign ahead.

Voters, if you want experience, enthusiasm and the right person for the right reason, then vote for the future and Vote 1 Ingrid Miller.