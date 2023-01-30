Winton honours local greats

The Winton Shire Council celebrated Australia Day much like any other Australia Day, by celebrating the heroes of its community.

“I’d like to congratulate the recipients of Our Australia Day Awards,” said Winton Shire Mayor Gavin Baskett.

“These residents have gone above and beyond in our community and have played a significant role in making Winton a great community to live in.

“This year we introduced the “Spirit of Winton Award”.

“This award is to acknowledge those residents whose contributions can’t be measured on paper and who exemplify the true spirit of Winton. A big

thank you goes out to everyone who took the time to nominate, not only the recipients but the other nominees as well.”

Australia Day Ambassador, Gerrard Gosens, and his wife Heather expressed that “it was an honour to be in Winton interacting with the community on Australia Day 2023, a memory beyond ages”

The 2023 Winton Shire Council Australia Day Award recipients are:

• Sports Award of the Year- Campbell Evans

• Community Event of the Year – Winton Community Ball Committee • Winton Spirit Award- Ernie Ellis

• Citizen of the Year- Kerry Turnbull

Winton Shire Mayor, Gavin Baskett, would also like to congratulate Anu Kuurme who is now a citizen of this great country.

The Winton Shire Council, Mayor and CEO thank everyone who attended the 2023 ceremony.

For more information, please contact Winton Shire Mayor on mayor@winton.qld.gov.au or 0439 032 150