Power outage – Barcaldine

An unplanned power outage was reported by Ergon Energy on Monday, January 30 in the Barcaldine area.

12 customers were affected from around 6.36am, with an unknown estimated fix time as of 1 pm Monday, January 30.

The reason for the power supply loss was due to damage requiring emergency repairs, with fault-finding in progress.

Locations affected were: Barcaldine-Aramac Road and Saltern Creek Road, Barcaldine.