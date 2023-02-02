QNA with Junior Sports Award winner Jaylie Miller

1. How did you end up in Longreach?

I was born in Longreach in 2010.

My parents are locals.

2. What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

The faster you run, the closer the finish line.

Stay strong and determined and never give up no matter the situation.

3. What is something you do in your spare time?

Playing sports, swimming, and hanging out with friends.

4. What is your favourite place in the Central West?

The Showgrounds (where I play touch football), Longreach Netball courts, and Darcy’s Diner.

5. What would you consider your greatest achievement?

Receiving the 2022 Junior Sports award at Longreach State High school in my first year of secondary school and recently The Australia Day Junior Sports award; this is a reflection of my dedication and motivation on an incredible sporting year.