A champion of youth

By Michael R Williams

Passionate about the outcomes of students, and community, Lars Hansen has worked tirelessly to ensure youth members of the Longreach community have the relevant pathways to follow their dreams.

Mr Hansen has been Youth Support Coordinator at the Longreach State High School for two years and has lived in the community for three.

He moved to Longreach during the first lockdowns of 2020 with his partner who is the regions instrumental instructor.

This Australia Day he was awarded Citizen of the Year for his efforts.

Before coming to Longreach, Mr Hansen has worked in a number of roles that have built up his skills and passion for youth work.

“I’ve had a variety of roles, before moving out here, I was working as a Store Manager for a large outdoor retailer and before that, I was working for Oceania Athletics—the international regional boy for Track and Field and Athletics,“ he said.

“I was working there on different development programs including disability inclusion and coaching athletes at the high-performance centre, some of whom were going on to world championships.

“As part of that role, a lot of communication with junior athletes who would come to Australia and we would assist them travelling around the world.

“A lot of that experience has folded over into the work I do here with the youth.“

Mr Hansen said he looks to build pathways for pupil individually as each has their own personal skills and desires.

“Whether that be finding a meaningful pathway out of schooling and into full-time work or finding a traineeship or apprenticeship as well as helping our Year 12/ senior leaders to create a resume,“ he said.

“It’s about helping them walk out of school and having something to leave with.

“It’s important to create that rapport away from the classroom and find out what our students want and need at Longreach State High School and here within Longreach as a community.

“Every student has a very valid thought in what they would like to see within the community and I think that’s something that’s worth hearing and making sure that it’s noted and put across to someone at some point so that hopefully we can make Longreach a place that retains more youth in the future.“

His passion for the leading young people into their adulthood grew out of moments of unsteadiness when he had left university after graduating from High School.

“I have gone through a number of different pathways, I finished Year 12, I then went to University for a few semesters and that wasn’t for me at that time in my life,“ he said.

“Sadly, I hadn’t set myself up at school to have anything to fall back on.

“I was, thankfully, lucky enough to get an opportunity to take a development role overseas and use the coaching qualifications that I had been given as a junior athlete who continued on to coach others.“

“I’ve found it more and more important for young people to have options,“ Mr Hansen said.

“It’s fantastic when students are focused and sure they want to go to University that’s great and we should give them everything that they need.

“For any youth that isn’t sure, making sure there is opportunities for when they decide to change pathways, it’s vital that they don’t get stuck.“

Mr Hansen would go on to develop a working philosophy around making sure young people always had choices but were backed in any endeavour they may choose.

“I personally want to see that our youth are leaving their school or early employment and want to come back to Longreach and want to continue to be in this community,“ he said.

“I find that to be really meaningful

“I like to see the outcomes from students who were here two/ three years ago have gone away to get qualifications and are now back in Longreach to do some full-time work that’s really exciting to see.

“I’d like to see more opportunities within the town for school-based traineeships and apprenticeships because they are the change, they are Longreach in ten years’ time.

“I think it’s when the youth find something they love, I think it’s worth supporting that.“

Often teachers are the faces of the school, however, there are many more who work behind the scenes ensuring a student’s educaiton.

“They [teachers] are the ones doing the work in the classroom and making sure our students are following the pathways that they are choosing; I think the work all of our staff members are doing in education is just as valid, whether it’s the administration who make sure the business is running or the teacher aides or the education support who are in the room making sure the teachers are able to present and educate to every student,“ Mr Hansen said.

“As most people are aware, every student has different needs and here at Longreach State High School, we mean to ensure all are given every opportunity.“