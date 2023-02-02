Champion trainer moves to CH

Bevan (Billy) Johnson, a multiple Country Racing premiership winning trainer in Country Queensland, is on the move to the Central West after setting up a 30 stable complex on a rural property just outside of Barcaldine which he purchased late last year.

Johnson has completed moving his stable from his former on course operation at Treasure Park in Moranbah where he and his wife Melanie Johnson were based for 3 years with Melanie serving as the club president.

The two will be leaving the club in a good place and in capable hands with her loyal friend Bianca Bulst.

The move to Barcaldine will give Johnson more access to country tracks with Barcaldine being central to the north west, south west and its central proximity in the central west when the racing season kicks off in late February at Blackall.

Johnson’s arrival will be a big shot in the arm for racing in the central west which is arguably the strongest well supported Jurisdiction in country Queensland .

Johnson said his rural training facilities are a work in progress with plenty of delays in the recent big wet but he is gradually building a lush sandy loamy track at his Barcaldine property which would help his horses perform at their peak and would give them more of a chance to be 100 per cent on race day.

Johnson said he struggled with the travel at his Moranbah facility with limited options with the large amount of travel involved to race in the west we’re a majority of his horses have raced over many years.

Johnson said his team will continue to live by their motto that “You have to place the horses where you think they can win and will do a majority of their racing in the Central West and will continue to target provincial Tab races with our better performing gallopers,”.

He said his new training base was going to be a shock to the system with the travel and the camping being heavily reduced at his new Barcaldine base so they wouldn’t have to sleep rough most weekends travelling with the horses.

Johnson said he will continue to support the Moranbah meeting, strongly visiting their old friend Bianca Bulst at the 3 treasure park meetings per year.