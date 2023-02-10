Brolgas need members

“Be prepared” – Good advice during uncertain times and the Girl Guides motto globally.

Girl Guides embodies the values of community service, sustainability, self-improvement through overcoming challenging circumstances and so much more.

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides has been involved in many age-appropriate, fun and fully supervised activities.

1. Sleeping rough and not changing clothes to fundraise for Orangesky, a charity providing mobile laundry and shower facilities to the homeless and other vulnerable people.

2. Christmas care packages—Guides collected donated goods to send to ADF personnel serving abroad. Sometimes some of the personnel send messages back!

3. Completing challenges and activities to earn different badges such as fire management, nature, and pet care badges, among others.

4. The older Girl Guides are responsible for planning and running activities throughout the year, with Leaders providing support while the girls are in charge.

Longreach Brolga Girl Guides are looking for new members!

On Saturday, 4 February; leaders ‘Crocka’ and ‘Womba’ will be outside Ringrose and Button to talk about everything Girl Guides, including meeting times and locations.

New members can trial for four weeks free!