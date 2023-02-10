Outback music trail coming

The first headline acts of the $20 million Queensland Music Trails will hit the road in April and May and draw big crowds to Winton, Longreach and Camden Park Station.

Lime Cordiale, C. W. Stoneking, Opera Queensland, Jem Cassar-Daley and Karl S Williams are among the stellar lineup secured for Queensland Music Trails.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch and Queensland Music Festival (QMF) CEO Joel Edmondson launched the first three Queensland Music Trails for 2023 to the Outback, Scenic Rim and Southern Queensland.

“These are first-class destination music events to encourage visitors to explore more of Queensland’s great lifestyle and awe-inspiring tourism experiences,” Mr Hinchcliffe said.

“Whether it’s opera in the Outback or indie favourites Lime Cordiale playing The Long Sunset at Canungra, Queensland Music Trails have something for everyone.

“The Palaszczuk Government is investing $20 million in Queensland Music Trails because we know destination events bring visitors, who support local jobs and local economies.

“Music Trails are part of our Towards Tourism 2032 roadmap for building new experiences to help visitors discover more of regional Queensland.

“A three-show Outback trial in 2021 supported 33 jobs and added $8.4 million to the visitor economy, so the potential to bring music to the ears of tourism operators is enormous.

“We know a strong pipeline of sporting and cultural events is absolutely important to maximise the opportunities on Queensland’s runway to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.“

The Outback Trail from 13-21 April starts at St George with Hussy Hicks, Karl S Williams and Jem Cassar-Daley, followed by Light It Up at the Outback River Lights Festival in Cunnamulla with Emma Donavan and the Putbacks and Alice Skye; then on to Charleville where C.W. Stoneking and His Primitive Horn Orchestra will lift the roof at The Big Base Party at the WWII Secret Base, ahead of The Sundowner with Harry James Angus and Barleyshakes Duo in Tambo.

Festival of the Outback Opera from 16-22 May joins the Outback Music Trail, featuring the Festival Opening at The Royal Theatre, Long Lunch and Dark Sky Serenade at Winton, and Singing in the Night at Camden Park Station, Opera Ball and Lady Sings the Maroons at Longreach.

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said Queensland Music Trails would deliver unique and large-scale music performances across the state, creating employment opportunities for musicians and arts workers, engaging audiences, and enhancing cultural vibrancy in communities.

“It’s exciting to see QMF partner with key Queensland artists and arts organisations, often leveraging significant investment through the arts portfolio, to collaborate on signature cultural events that will be integrated into the Music Trails, including the Festival of Outback Opera and Opera at Jimbour with Opera Queensland,” Minister Enoch said.

“The Music Trails align with the priorities of Creative Together, our ten-year roadmap to transform the state through creativity, and to provide rich cultural experiences for audiences.”

QMF CEO and Creative Director Joel Edmondson said Queensland was a vast, spectacular and diverse place.

“Queensland Music Trails events will create powerful engagement with the community, culture, heritage and natural appeal of our places, so that the world can experience the beautiful truth of what Queensland is, has been, and will become.”