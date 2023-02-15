Powerline smart

Neil Fisher

A problem that occurs all across Queensland is that many people plant the wrong-sized trees under powerlines.

Then at the same time, there is nothing worse than seeing a large growing tree heavily pruned each year.

The other thing to remember is it cost us all a lot of money to have trees like these ones pruned each year.

I received an e-mail from Caroline of Longreach this week asking if I could suggest a suitable small tree for planting on the footpath and under powerlines.

If you are planning to plant near powerlines always make sure you choose a low-growing, powerline-friendly plant species.

Ergon Energy has been very proactive in Regional Queensland producing a Plant Smart guide that can be downloaded from their website.

There are many suitable plant species on their Local Government specific Plant List the most important is you keep to plant with a maximum height of 4m. Remember the heights of plants may vary due to soil types.

The following is a list of plants that should pose no problems for planting under powerlines in the Central West.

Brachychiton bidwillii is a Miniature Kurrajong that grows very well in local gardens and can reach a height of around 3m.

During spring bunches of large bell-shaped pink flowers, clustered around the branches will make this plant a feature in most gardens.

Brachychiton bidwillii will become almost deciduous when flowering and is tolerant to frost and drought.

Callistemon chisholmii or Budgeroo is regarded as one of the most drought tolerant Bottlebrushes.

This hardy shrub forms a slender sparse habit that will grow between 2-4m. ‘

8cm long golden-tipped red flowers appear from May to October.

It has leathery, dark green lance-shaped leaves making this plant resilient to frost and wind.

Callistemon chisholmii can be found growing naturally on creek banks in the sandstone country in Central and North Western Queensland.

Callistemon sp Injune is a semi-weeping shrub with silvery-grey foliage and profusions of pink flowers that fade to white.

This bottlebrush will grow to around 3m high and will tolerate quite dry conditions.

It responds to annual fertilising after flowering.

Although the plant can be pruned, this can have the effect of destroying the weeping habit.

Eremophila polyclada or Weeping Emu Bush is a tall ornamental cascading shrub with narrow leaves growing up to 4m high.

Profuse white Fuschia-like flowers with green or brownish spots will cover the plant from early spring to late summer.

Grows best in a sunny open position in will tolerate most soil types.

This plant is frost and drought-tolerant and responds well to pruning.

Hakea purpurea is a dense shrub growing to 2m high, and up to 2m wide.

With its needle-shaped leaves, even when without flowers, it can be a very ornamental feature of the garden.

Once this shrub starts flowering, usually from late June to October, it would one of the most spectacular native shrubs growing in a winter garden.

Each individual spider-type flower is approximately 2.5cm long, generally in clusters of several hundred at a time, almost engulfing the plant in flower.

Melaleuca Snowstorm is a very dense medium to tall shrub with fine light green leaves and soft pink new growth.

Masses of lacy white flowers cover the whole shrub, like snow, after rain or during spring.

It can grow 2 – 3.5m high x 1.5m wide and is hardy and fast-growing.

It requires a sunny position that is well mulched and tolerate to frost and drought.

Plumeria pudica or the Hammer Leaf Frangipani or Bridal Bouquet is a fast-growing evergreen Frangipani.

This Frangipani produces an abundance of brilliant white flowers with a little yellow in the throat.

The elongated leaves are unlike most other Frangipani with a hammer shape, thus the common name, Hammerhead Frangipani.

It can grow up to 4m tall or is able to be pruned and shaped into a bushy shrub.

Vitex trifolia purpurea is a stunning large shrub that produces eye-catching purple foliage.

The flowers are borne on small spikes and are a soft baby blue in colour.

The shrub itself will grow to around 3m high and almost as wide and will form a great windbreak for other slower-growing shrubs.

A visit to your local Nursery or Hardware should have these shrubs plus a number of other suitable shrubs for planting under powerlines.