Blackall photographer recognised

Michael R Williams

Living on a merino sheep property only an hour out of Blackall, Lisa Alexander has worked her way into becoming one of Queensland’s premier bush photographers.

Her business, Lisa Alexander Photography has evolved from being a hobby to becoming a full-time business over the last four years to where it now employs a Virtual Assistant.

She has recently won the Queensland Rural Photography Award at the Queensland Rural Press Club Awards for her contributions to Bush Journal.

“It was great to receive the award,” she said.

Ms Alexander has also won a number of awards for her photography including a competition for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Her story is one of passion and fortitude.

“I’ve always been fascinated with photography; I’ve always had a camera,” she said.

“My mum set up a dark room in the laundry of our home – I’ve got a really creative family – she started her photography while I was in primary school.

“I honestly am not sure where it started—I used to have the little film cameras when I was at boarding school.”

For Ms Alexander, photography was more of a hobby using a self-described ‘crappy film camera’ until upgrading to a digital later on.

It wasn’t until her children would leave home for boarding school that she would find the time to really take it seriously.

Her newfound time and her newfound passion would coincide with the drought of the 2010s.

“Even in the depths of drought, there is still beauty to be found—you just have to want to see it,” she said.

“Photography really helped me actually when we were struggling with drought, it gave us something else to focus on.

“We’d go out to feed the sheep and it helped me look beyond the struggles we were facing on the farm and to see other aspects of the everyday.

“Sometimes I would see a plant that was randomly flowering which was not common in the drought or the connections between you and a lamb.

“It made me search that little bit harder to find that beauty.”

“I love to shoot life on the land, and it’s more in an unposed way—I like to capture moments just as they are,” she said.

“Anything to do with work on the land, I am inspired by the beauty of the world that surrounds us.

“I think the older you get, the more connected you begin to feel with what resonates with you.”

Ms Alexander said she has no plans to take her practice into the city stating her passion comes from the land and the small rural communities.

She is intermittently hosting photography workshops, “Beginner Bootcamps’ which include personalised support; if you would like to stay informed for the next round you can follow her Facebook www.facebook.com/LisaAlexanderPhotographyAustralia or you can follow her instagram @lisa_alexander_photography