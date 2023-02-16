Alpha Golden Oldies Valentine’s Day

Peter Tilse; Alpha Correspondent

The guard has changed, but the music remains the same at Peter Tilse’s Old Time Music & Food Hall in Alpha and the townsfolk and travellers are getting right behind it.

The “Golden Oldies” Morning Tea & Old Time Singalong every Tuesday has quickly become a popular weekly event on the Alpha calendar.

“We went all out to make Valentine’s Day extra special for our senior citizens,” said owner Peter Tilse.

“The hall was decorated with table lighting, heart-shaped balloons, and red roses and a three-course luncheon was served.

An hour of live music and toe-tapping old-time favourites capped off the day.

Bringing back memories through music is a wonderful experience, everyone had a ball.”

When asked how it came about Peter said, “Old Time Music is in the family tree.

“My late mother Daphne Tilse (nee Spanner) and Grandmother Madge O’Toole were both very well-known musicians in Central West Queensland—I’m carrying on that tradition.

It’s a special brand of music and I’m really looking forward to seniors’ groups from throughout the region as well as grey nomads and tour buses joining in the fun over this next year.