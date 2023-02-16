Tinder surprise

Michael R Williams

For supporting Rotary’s firewood initiative, Shell owner Mark Kinsey has accepted the Paul Harris Fellow award at a meeting at the Birdcage Hotel.

The initiative involves Rotary recycling gidgee posts donated by graziers who are replacing are rebuilding fences; they are then chopped into firewood and sold at Shell.

All of the funding goes towards Rotary which supports community and community events.

“I very much appreciate this award, I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Mr Kinsey said.

“I think we learned over the years that helping rotary was only too easy to do.

“I had been a formal member of rotary over the years, and I’ve only been too happy to sell the firewood for you.

“I’m sure this will be a deal that will continue for many years to come.”

Rotary President Ed Warren said Mr Kinsey had shown deep dedication to the organisation he once was also the president of.

“Mark was a member from ’92 and not long after that he became President and in the early 2010s he ceased to be an active member,” Mr Warren said.

“What we do is we recycle old gidgee fence posts from the graziers who are rebuilding fences and then we cut them into firewood and put them into 12kg bags and distribute them through Shell [gas station].

“And all that money raised goes to community events or to help community in anyway we can.

“It’s one of the best fundraisers we have with us raising $50,000 last year.

“I think Mark typifies the support we have in the community.”