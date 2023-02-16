Operation Fortune favours the suave

Hamish Hart

Guy Ritchie accentuates his undying love for Jason Statham by reenlisting the English actor for the fifth time in his latest espionage blockbuster.

Hot off the heels of 2019’s The Gentlemen and 2021’s Wrath of Man, Ritchie once again proves why he is one of Hollywood’s most passionate and charismatic filmmakers by delivering a fetching, though ultimately flawed, popcorn movie.

As news of a world-altering doomsday weapon threatens the balance of war, special agent Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) recruits operatives Sarah Fidel (Aubrey Plaza) and JJ Davies (Bugzy Malone), as well as Hollywood megastar Danny Francesso (Josh Hartnett), to put a stop to the sale of the nuclear weapon which has been linked to multi-millionaire Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant).

Simplicity is the key to success—a trait Guy Ritchie has mastered over the years by knowing what audiences expect from an espionage action movie and delivering on their perceived expectations.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre keeps things simple, but doesn’t treat its audience like children by telling them what’s going to happen, inserting a plethora of innuendos and hilarious quips to further progress the tale of a movie star and his espionage associates.

Ritchie uses his trademark writing style to produce well-written characters made all the better by the stellar cast.

The great thing about Guy Ritchie is that he chooses sure-fire talent over name recognition, and while a famous name would’ve unquestionably brought in more box office bucks, it could’ve potentially damaged the quality of certain scenes; a consequence Ritchie looked to and succeeded in avoiding.

Statham and Grant are highlights in Operation Fortune, capitalising on their history with the director to add improv dialogue to the mix which, rightfully, feels natural and off the cuff.

Hartnett and Malone deliver coming-out performances with the young actors being given time to shine and show off their eccentric and dead-pan humour respectively.

But in the end, the best actor in the movie was, surprisingly, Aubrey Plaza.

Despite being a fan of the comedian, I assumed her insertion into the film was to drum up ticket sales, but I can’t deny the obvious: she was phenomenal.

Equal parts classy and equal parts sassy, Plaza had great chemistry with nearly everybody, particularly Statham for who he played off extremely well, never feeling like a thrown-together pairing and turning seemingly stone-cold scenes into gut-bursting exchanges.

Ruse de guerre may translate to “Ruse of War”, but Guy Ritchie isn’t deceiving anyone in his most recent endeavour.

If you’re a fan of the director’s backlog, Operation Fortune won’t disappoint thanks to its cast of likeable characters, endless wisecrack, and a story that doesn’t pretend to be overcomplicated.

Some may disregard Ritchie’s most recent film due to its inability to “push the envelope”, but Ruse de guerre will still keep you entertained during its most dull moments.

