Call for major Telstra change

Nationals leader David Littleproud is calling for changes to Telstra’s Universal Service Obligation, following repeated failings of Telstra to help vulnerable customers.

An Australian Communications and Media Authority (AMCA) investigation has found Telstra failed to comply with its priority assistance obligations.

As a condition of its carrier licence, Telstra is required to provide priority assistance to customers who have a life-threatening medical condition, and once identified, must have systems in place to provide those customers with additional levels of service.

Boyne Valley resident Mark McLachlan relies on a heavily dated landline to contact the outside world from his large property.

His wife and daughter’s medical conditions mean the family is on a medical alert with Telstra but they have faced extended landline outages, with no access to a back-up mobile signal along with around 100 other local residents.

“There’s a big area here, larger properties, which have no coverage at all,” Mr McLachlan said.

“The landlines are wearing out – they’d had it and they’re going to have to fix it somehow.”

The ACMA investigation found Telstra failed to:

*Send priority assistance application forms and/or required additional information on more than 260 occasions to customers who had made contact to enquire about priority assistance.

*Initiate “emergency medical request“ procedures on five occasions to two customers when it was required to do so. These procedures can include making sure the phone is fixed quickly or an alternative is available.

*Follow processes for “enhanced service reliability“ on one occasion, which requires it to undertake testing of a priority assistance customer’s telephone service if two faults are reported by the customer over a three-month period.

In addition to the investigation findings, Telstra reported that there were 740 other instances where it was unable to locate records of whether priority assistance paperwork was sent.

Mr Littleproud described the findings as “outrageous” as there were even cases where some people passed away without a working landline.

He said Telstra’s priority assistance obligation was required to send out a technician within 24 hours (urban and rural areas) or 48 hours (remote areas) to fix landline issues or outages.

“This is a matter of life and death,” Mr Littleproud said.

“No vulnerable person should risk suffering a medical episode and be unable to call for help.

“It is unbelievable the investigation included incidents where people tried to call 000 but the service wasn’t working and mobile service wasn’t available either – no Australian should ever experience such helplessness or fear.

“The ACMA investigation is further proof government intervention is needed to ensure Australians in regional and remote areas have adequate – and safe – landline and mobile phone coverage.

Mr Littleproud believes an updated service obligation is needed to protect lives, including harsher penalties and better information and support for customers.

“The sooner we make changes to the USO, the safer Australians in regional and rural communities will be.”

In a statement released by AMCA last Wednesday, 8 February, under the court-enforceable undertaking, Telstra will implement new systems to address the deficiencies in its existing procedures.

It also stated Telstra has increased the monitoring of staff who handle priority assistance communications.

A Telstra spokesperson said their home phone connection and priority fault repair service to customers with life-threatening medical conditions is a top priority.

“We have dedicated teams in place to support more than 150,000 Priority Assistance customers to stay connected.

“Unfortunately, we identified – and reported to the ACMA – that for a small number of customers, we didn’t follow our processes as carefully as we should and we apologise sincerely for this.

“We already have work under way to do better.

“In addition to ensuring the gaps in our processes have been closed, we’re improving the way we identify customers who might benefit from a Priority Assistance service, redesigning the registration process to make it easier for customers, and ensuring we can get information about this service to customers sooner.”

If Telstra fails to comply with the conditions of the enforceable undertaking, the ACMA may consider commencing Federal Court proceedings.