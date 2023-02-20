Paramedic PT

Michael R Williams

Exercise scientist and professional bodybuilder turned paramedic, Dan Coulson is looking to build an exercise culture in Winton starting by offering affordable personal training sessions at the local gym.

Mr Coulson found himself a fish-out-of-water last year when he took on the role as a paramedic in Winton last year.

Living most of his life in the south-east corner, her found after finishing his training as a paramedic he could not stand the casual/ contract life.

“But then I saw there was an offer to live permanently out in Winton,” he said.

“Now, I’ve never heard of Winton, don’t know anything about the town.

“But I did have a few friends in the service on the Gold Coast who had moved back recently from Longreach.

“And they both said it would be very valuable for my career in terms of getting exposure to rural paramedic work.”

At first he found the work to be unique.

“We don’t have the resources [in Winton] like they do in Metro South or the Gold Coast, I can’t just call for backup straight away,” he said.

“I’ve got to call RFDS or the comm centre for a big job—you’re a lot more reliant on your own personal skills and staying up to date with them.”

However, Dan Coulson found that he had more to offer than just his work as a paramedic.

“I’ve been out here for three months, and I’ve noticed there are a few things people like to get behind: footy and sporting teams, social events such as races and festivals,” he said.

“But what I’ve noticed is there isn’t a huge culture around exercise and the gym in general.

“Strangely, the Winton gym is one of the best small little gyms I’ve been to.

“It’s got plenty of air conditioning and anything and everything you may want: treadmills, bikes, and boxing bags.”

Mr Coulson said over the coming months, he hopes to build up interest in general exercise, with benefits to all members of the community.

“For this town, and for a lot of regional towns, there are statistics that point to issues surrounding higher commodities such as cardiovascular disease and obesity,” he said.

“I’ve been here in Winton since October and I can count on two hands the people I know who are using the gym regularly.

“Being an exercise scientist and personal trainer, I felt there was a big need for something out here.

“I’d like to work with council and see if we get something moving forward for everyone from younger guys preparing for the footy season to those with advancing age who may need to work through chronic pain or low mobility.”

The first session with Mr Coulson will be free and subsequent sessions will be $50 an hour for one-on-one or two-to-one for $70 for both people and boot camps will be an option.