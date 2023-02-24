There’s a lot to like about Longreach

Erle Levey

The Longreach property market is seeing activity on the increase after the Christmas-New Year period.

Last year was strong, with plenty of inquiry and inspections as people from Covid-impacted areas headed for regional Australia.

They were seeking lifestyle changes, work-from-home situations or good community-based areas to retire or base themselves for travelling.

Paul Grams of Schute Bell Queensland said more than 100 properties sold in Longreach last year.

Demand was strong up until Christmas and it slowed from there. However, agents are showing properties again as people come to terms with the market and the economy.

“It’s a real cross-section of people looking,” Paul said. “Covid chased a lot of people to the bush.

“Those from Victoria, New South Wales and Brisbane relocated to coastal areas.

“Now the coastal people are moving out.”

They are relocating to take advantage of capital gains, but also looking for a less stressful way of life.

Another trend Paul is seeing in Longreach is that traditionally graziers would often to retire on the Darling Downs or on the coast at Yeppoon.

Now, a good percentage are looking to settle in town – be in surrounds they know and among friends.

Houses that are well presented, well priced and well positioned are attracting interest.

According to data from Smart Property Investor, property investors have seen a 4.17 percent drop in Longreach in the past three months.

This is after median home prices rose by 14.43 percent last year, with the median home price sitting at $230,000.

In 2016-17 the median price was $162,500.

COTTAGE WITH STYLE

A four-bedroom, one-bathroom Queensland-style house on 911sq m at 11 Robin Rd, Longreach, is on the market at $330,000 negotiable.

Paul Grams at Schute Bell Queensland said an historic shift house from Yaraka … a typical Queenslander with polished timber floors, pressed metal ceilings, a clawfoot bath set on maroon and cream tiles in the bathroom.

“Greenlaw Cottage has been featured in Country Style magazine,” Paul said.

“It has all the charm and history of a typical Queenslander.”

There is a northern-facing front verandah with French doors, exposed framing and plantation shutters either end.

A white picket fence highlights the front lawn and gardens, while a large entertaining area is at the back.

There is a homely feel and pleasant outlook, Paul said. It would suit a renovation enthusiast to capitalise on the restoration work already in place.