3300 letters support AAM bid

By Karen Simmons

AAM Investment Group delivered its tender bid for the former Longreach Pastoral College site last week, with the backing of more than 3300 letters of support.

Lodged to the Queensland Government on behalf of a consortium of leading Australian

agribusinesses, the tender includes the entire 17,511 hectares of land including Rosebank Station

adjoining the College site, modern classroom facilities and other practical agricultural infrastructure.

AAM Managing Director, Garry Edwards, said the group is committed to exploring all options to

ensure the College, which was closed in 2019 after 50 years of operation, became a trusted source

of knowledge sharing and education servicing the farm sector and a vibrant facility that enriched

local communities.

“We see this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to coordinate the practical and strategic skills

required to not only revive Longreach Pastoral College, but to also identify new ways to elevate the

value the site delivers to the agricultural industry, community and broader Queensland economy,”

Mr Edwards said.

“If the bid is successful, we look forward to working closely with the broader agricultural industry

and members of the Longreach community to make the campus facilities available to as many

people as possible.

“The groundswell of support that we have received for our bid has been overwhelming, as the

tender was submitted with the backing of more than 3300 letters of support.

“We want to help ensure the gap that was left when the College was closed is filled with a facility we

believe can be even better than before.”

Mr Edwards said the tender process included consultation in Longreach with more than 50 industry stakeholders and members of the Longreach community showing their support.

Leader of The Nationals and Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud has welcomed plans to retain and return critical agriculture and pastoral training services to Longreach.

Mr Littleproud said it was good news AAM Investment Group, a consortium of private and corporate pastoral interests, lodged an application to buy the former Longreach Pastoral College.

“It was a devastating blow when the State Labor government closed the gates of Longreach Pastoral College in 2019,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Common sense tells you a successful pastoral and agriculture industry needs successful training facilities.

“An outback college like the one in Longreach provided learning with hands-on training that you just can’t get sitting in a classroom or at a desk – teaching important skills such as how to break-in horses, muster cattle, butcher meat and grow crops.

“We need to give the next generation of farmers the skills they need to be the future food providers and employers of Australia. Reopening Longreach Pastoral College will be a step in the right direction.”

Other valuable uses the AAM-led group would investigate should it be successful include:

▪ Tertiary learning

▪ Veterinary studies

▪ Research and Development, possibly in collaboration with Research and Development

corporations and industry bodies

▪ Tourism activities

▪ Education for school students who don’t have the chance for exposure to regional Australia

or farming activities

▪ Commercial farming enterprises

▪ Reliable employment opportunities within the Western Queensland region.