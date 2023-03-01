Fond memories of college

By Karen Simmons and Michael R Williams

For many youth growing up in Western Queensland in the 1980s and 90s Longreach Pastoral College was a turning point in their lives.

Past student and instructor Tony Hamilton said he wasn’t heading in the best direction in life in his younger years, but the impact of attending the ag college in 1971 and 72 inspired him to return a decade later to teach rural skills to the next generation.

Tony taught Wool Technology, alongside mate, Noel McDarra in the late 1980s and early 90s.

Upon hearing this week that his former college could be rejuvenated and placed into the hands of local industry partners, Tony said was great news.

“I think if those pastoral companies are behind it and willing to invest in it, I think it’s great – it will be industry-driven,” Tony said.

“When I was there it was managed by a board made up of industry people.

“Their biggest job is then to get the right person to run it and look very seriously who they employ; someone who has got the capacity to write the curriculum.”

Tony recalls back in the 80s there was a time when student numbers were low and staff were running things on a shoestring budget.

“Alan McGrigor was the principal then and was able to secure funding and turned that place around,” Tony said.

“Alan was very keen to pay staff well but he also expected a higher standard, so we had to upgrade and rewrite the curriculum.

“He had the vision to talk to industry and find out what they really needed from these students.

“So you’ve got to have someone like that with a lot of vision.”

Tony said by the time he moved on from the college there were over 400 students enrolled, with some being turned away due to capacity.

“A lot of ex-students I talk to said (the college) gave us a really good grounding that crossed over into other professions.”

“Like being reliable, hard-working, thinking of others, problem-solving and having a standard.

Noel’s daughter Suzie McDarra also believes a revived agricultural campus would be good to keep young people in the region.

“Our forefathers worked dam hard to make the Longreach Pastoral College the best Ag college in the 80s and they succeeded with good management and funding,” Suzie said.

“It will be a good asset to keep in the community.”

President of the Longreach Past Students and Staff Association Rob Carr also remembers the campus fondly.

“I’m very hopeful the tender goes through; or that one of a number of tenders will go through,” he said.

“It’d be good to see someone with their background and ability and contact (such as AAM) be a successful tender.

“If they were to set it up as a training facility, then the students have contacts with those extra facilities to work at (such as the sale yards, also owned by AAM).

Mr Carr said many who had been taught went on to become industry leaders in Australian agriculture.

“Whether that be cane farming or sheep production; many who were taught there turned out to be some of the industry leaders,” he said.

“It was immense; when I was a student in ’76 ’77, there were approximately 60 staff members there with some living on campus and downtown.

“But, they had enormous flow-through economically.”